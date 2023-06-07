Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil completes move to Maltese side Hamrun Spartans

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Seth Paintsil has sealed a move to Hamrun Spartans Football Club in Malta.



The forward signed his deal and was unveiled by his new club on Monday, June 5.



“Forward Seth Paintsil has joined the Spartans as well….Get ready for more. Today,” an official club statement from Hamrun Spartans said on Monday.



Seth Paintsil, 27, has joined Ħamrun Spartans F.C after his successful spell with TSV Hartberg in Austria.



He has inked a one-year contract that can be extended for another year if he manages to live up to expectations.



In the past, Seth Paintsil has played for Red Bull Salzburg, Admira Wacker, SV Ried, Jakobstads BK, and FF Jaro.



The attacker who is the senior brother of Joseph Paintsil is excited after making the move to Malta and is ready for the new chapter of his career.



He is one of several players being recruited by Hamrun Spartans as part of preparations for the next football season.