Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang voted MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month for July

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The MLS NEXT Pro has named Crown Legacy FC striker Patrick Agyemang as Co-Player of the Month for July.



Agyemang played two matches in July but slotted home four goals and added one assist.



Although not taken into consideration for this award, he also scored in the Leagues Cup 2023 for Charlotte FC against Club Necaxa on July 29.



Agyemang leads the league in goals per 90 minutes and has scored in his last six MLS NEXT Pro Matches.



In the month of July, the 12th overall 2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick scored two goals in a 71-minute outing against Atlanta United 2 and followed that up with another brace in 69 minutes against NYCFC II.



''We’re proud that Crown Legacy FC players continue to excel and be recognized by the league for their sporting performance.



It is not only a testament to the individual, but also embodies the team culture that fosters professional growth for all of our players,” said CLFC President Darrius Barnes.



"Patrick’s journey this season, and his performances for Crown Legacy FC and Charlotte FC, is the perfect example of the player pathway we’re building and he thoroughly deserves the honor of Player of the Month".