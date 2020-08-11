Soccer News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Osei Barnes finalizes move to Cypriot side Nea Salamis

Barnes previously played for Pacos Ferreira, União Madeira and Arouca in Portugal

Ghanaian forward Osei Barnes has completed a transfer to Cypriot side Nea Salamis in the ongoing transfer window.



Barnes, 25, will be staying with Red and White outfit for the next three seasons after penning the deal on Monday.



He joins Pampos Christodoulou's men as a free-agent after his contract with Portuguese LigaPro side Académica de Coimbra came to an end last term.



The young frontman made 25 league appearances for the club, plundering 2 goals.



He previously played for Pacos Ferreira, União Madeira and Arouca in Portugal.





