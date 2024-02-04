Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu scores debut goal as FC Twente hammer RKC Waalwijk

Sports News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian Myron Boadu delivered an outstanding performance to help FC Twente secure victory against RKC Waalwijk on his debut.



Boadu, who joined the Dutch Eredivisie outfit in the winter transfer window registered his name on the scoresheet to help the club beat their opponent in the week 20 clash.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian attacker made substitute appearance and contributed significantly to the FC Twente team at the De Grolsch Veste.



FC Twente opened the scoring through Ricky van Wolfswinkel after 21 minutes into the much-anticipated game. The host went to recess with the advantage.



Boadu doubled the lead for Twente in the 79th minute after he was set up by Youri Regeer.



Few minutes to full time, Younes Taha scored to seal victory for the host.



The Ghanaian forward joined FC Twente last week on loan from AS Monaco to save his flagging season. He struggled for playing time in the first half of the campaign for Monaco, scoring just a goal in only nine appearances.