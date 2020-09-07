Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Muntari scores as Al Duhail begin Qatari title defence

Mohammed Muntari and his Al Duhail teammates

Ghanaian born Qatar international, Mohammed Muntari was on the score sheet as Al Duhail cruised to a victory on the opening day of the QNB Stars League.



Muntari scored his side's second in their 3-0 win over Umm Salal at the Education City Stadium.



The defending champions turned on the heat on their opponent early in the game after Brazilian born Qatari forward Luis Martin opened the score sheet just five minutes into the game.



Muntari doubled his side's lead in the 36th minute after a long spell of dominance by Al Duhail.



The home side completed the mauling after Ali Afif netted with what was the final kick of the game.



Al Duhail will next travel to Al-Wakrah on Tuesday for the second game of the campaign.

