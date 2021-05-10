Ghanaian forward Maro Bonsu-Maru bags a brace in Manukau United's victory over West Coast Rangers in New Zealand

Soccer News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Maro Bonsu-Maro registered his first double of the season to help Manukau United to victory over West Coast Rangers in the New Zealand Football League.



The New Zealand born Ghanaian was in scintillating form, scoring a brace as Manukau bagged all three points at the Mangere Park in Aukland.



The brace increases his tally for the season to four having arrived from Auckland at the start of the campaign.



Maro Bonsu-Maro has made six appearances for the club in the ongoing campaign.



