Ghanaian forward Kwame Opoku provides assist as Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku put up an impressive performance as he provided an assist for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Austin FC in the 2021 Major League Soccer season opener.



Opoku came off the bench to make a meaningful impact for the Black and Gold to seal all three points for the home side.



After a goalless first-half, Corey Baird opened the scoring in the 61st minute for Los Angeles FC with a fine strike after he was set up by Danny Musovsk.



Moments before the end of the game, Opoku then set up Jose Cifuentes to seal the victory for Bob Bradley’s men at Banc of California Stadium and ensured they started the MLS season on a winning note.



His compatriot Latif Blessing lasted the entire duration of the game with a scintillating performance.



Los Angeles FC will take on Seattle Sounders on matchday two of Major League Soccer on Saturday.