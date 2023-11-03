Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scores brace to inspire Ludogorets to victory at Slavia Sofia

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Swiss-Ghanaian forward, Kwadwo Duah climbed off the bench to score a brace as Ludogorets defeated Slavia Sofia on the Bulgarian League on Thursday.



The 26-year-old made an instant impact after opening the scoring eight minutes after coming on for Todor Nedelev. Duah squeezed the ball pass through the legs of the Sofia goalkeeper following a flicking assist from Claude Goncalves.



Moments later, the former Nurnberg striker doubled the lead through a powerful header.



Having joined the Green Eagles in the summer transfer window from the German club, Duah has made only four appearances for Ludogorets, scoring two goals and providing two assists.



Compatriot Bernard Tekpetey lasted 88 minutes before he was replaced by Spas Delev.



Duah remains eligible to play for Ghana despite representing Switzerland at youth levels.