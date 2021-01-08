Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian forward Justin Shaibu extends contract with FC Fredericia

Ghanaian forward, Justin Shaibu

Ghanaian attacker, Justin Shaibu has signed a contract extension deal with Danish lower-tier club FC Fredericia after excelling in the last six months.



The exciting forward joined the club in the summer transfer on a short deal having parted ways with English Championship side Brentford.



In the first half of the Danish 1st Division, Justin Shaibu displayed top form as he helped the team to pick up crucial points from matches.



For his reward, the striker has seen his contract extended by FC Fredericia until the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



“FC Fredericia has today extended Justin Shaibu's contract until 30 June 2021. The striker joined the club in the just over autumn season, where he has played eight matches and scored two goals,” an official statement from the Danish club has said today.



The Ghanaian born in Denmark will hope to continue his impressive form to help the team finish well at the end of the season.