Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh grabs brace as Rubin Kazan wins NFL to gain Russia Premier League promotion

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian Attacker Joel fameyeh was in a scintillating form as he scored a brace for Rubin Kazan to power them to the Russian Premier League ahead of the 2023-24 season.



The former Asokwa Deportivo SC striker netted the two goals in his team’s 2-0 victory over Anzhi Makhachkala at home on Saturday evening.



Four minutes away from the half time whistle, Fameyeh grabbed the opening goal of the match to put the Boys in Brown in the lead.



Seven minutes back from the break, the former FC Orenburg in Russia striker scored his second and the final goal of the end-to-end encounter.



His goals ensured that his club won the 2022/2023 second-tier League which is the Russian First League tittle on Saturday infront of the home fans.



Joel Fameyeh has made 29 appearance for FC Rubin Kazan in the 2022/2023 Russian FNL second-tier banging in eleven goals in the process to take the team up.