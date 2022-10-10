Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores and assist in Clermont Foot win over Auxerre

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei was Clermont Foot best player in their thrilling match against Auxerre in the French Ligue 1.



Kyei started and lasted 67 minutes as his side inflicted a 2-1 win on home turf over Auxerre on Sunday.



The forward was involved in both goals, scoring and providing an assist in the much-anticipated clash.



Clermont Foot took the lead through Saif-Eddine Khaoui in the 55th minute after Grejohn Kyei assist.



Three minutes later, the Ghanaian forward step up to score the side second goal of the match as they pick an all important victory against Auxerre.



Grejohn Kyei has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist in 9 Ligue 1 matches this season.