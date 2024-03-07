You are here: HomeSports2024 03 07Article 1920357

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper joins FK Tobol in Kazakhstan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Godberg Barry Cooper Godberg Barry Cooper

Kazakhstani club FK Tobol Kostanay have secured the services of Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The player previously missed out on a transfer to the Iranian side Foolad F.C. due to a coaching change but has now been able to seal a move to Kazakhstan.

Joining a team with aspirations in the country, Cooper's transfer marked a significant chapter.

Cooper joined Tobol Kostanay after the club reached an agreement with Romanian side UTA Arad for the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old striker.

In his 23 appearances wearing the red-white shirt in Romania, Cooper contributed with three goals and two assists.

Cooper debuted last week when he came on as a substitute in the Kazakhstan Super Cup, where Tobol Kostanay triumphed via penalty shootouts.

The towering footballer immediately won his first silverware with his new club.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment