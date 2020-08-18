Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Ghanaian forward Gilbert Koomson becomes a father in Norway

Ghanaian forward Gilbert Koomson has become a father as his girlfriend, Kamilla Isabell, delivered a beautiful baby girl.



Koomson, who plies his trade in Norway with SK Brann, was said to be contemplating on participating in the side's Eliteserien clash against Mjøndalen on Sunday after his girlfriend safely delivered a beautiful baby girl on Friday.



The 25-year-old however played full throttle for the Red and Whites but could not crown his day with a goal as Mjøndalen pipped them 1-0 at the Brann Stadion.



"It's a great feeling. I have great respect for Kamilla and all the other mothers in the world. I saw with my own eyes how tough it is to carry and give birth to a child. The baby's name is Emilia Koomson, writes a proud father in an SMS to BA.



Koomson posted the good news on Instagram Sunday morning.



"God bless you for all the pain you have been through. I have extra respect for all the moms in the world. For what I saw today ... I can not even explain it. You're the toughest and bravest girl I've ever met



He has scored eight goals in 13 games for Brann this year, and is the top scorer for the club.

