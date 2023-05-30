Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah scores 12th league goal of the season as FC Nordsjaelland lose to Brondby

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah was in action for FC Nordsjaelland on Monday evening when the team locked horns with Brondby IF.



In the Championship playoff match of the 2022/23 Danish Superliga Campaign, the talented youngster started in the attack of his team.



In a game FC Nordsjaelland needed to win to stay in the title race of the league title, things did not go as planned.



The home team, Brondby IF had a bright start to the game and equalised in the 2nd minute of the first half through Ohi Omoijuanfo.



Before the break, Mathias Kvistgaarden also scored to double the lead for the hosts.



After recess, FC Nordsjaelland attempted to make a comeback but only managed to score one.



Youngster Ernest Nuamah grabbed the consolation for the visitors in the 72nd minute but it was a little too late.



Two additional goals from Mathias Kvistgaarden and a strike from Oscar Schwartau inspired Brondby to secure a big 5-1 victory.



With his goal today, Ernest Nuamah has now scored 12 goals after making 30 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.