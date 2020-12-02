Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi 'happy and proud' to extend his stay at Spezia

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has expressed his delight after extending his stay at Serie A side Spezia.



The 26-year-old signed a new deal that will see him stay at the club till 2023.



"The story continues am very happy and proud to be part of this great club and I will do my best to make the club grow always let go of eagles," he wrote on Social Media.



The Italy-born forward is enjoying his first campaign in the top flight, having provided two assists and was on target over the weekend in Spezia's 2-2 draw at Cagliari.



The Serie A debutantes announced the extension of the player's contract on Tuesday with six months left on his previous deal.



"Spezia Calcio announces that it has found the agreement for the extension of the contract that binds the striker Emmanuel Gyasi to the white club, now expiring in June 2023," the club stated.



"The class of '94, fresh from the first goal scored in Serie A and which boasts 83 appearances and 14 goals with the Club of Via Melara, was among the great protagonists of the historic promotion to Serie A, also signing the decisive goal in the final of playoff first leg in Frosinone."



Emmanuel Gyasi played a pivotal role as the Eagles earned a promotion to the topflight, scoring eight goals to finish the club's top scorer last season.

