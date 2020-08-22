You are here: HomeSports2020 08 22Article 1040098

Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi buzzing after historic season with Spezia Calcio

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has expressed his delight after playing a key role in Spezia Calcio Italian Serie A promotion.

Spezia Calcio have joined FC Crotone and Benevento Calcio as three clubs from the second-tier to secure promotion ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Black and White lads qualified for Serie A for the first time in history after Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Frosinone in the Serie B play-off.

The Ligurians lost 1-0 against Frosinone but it was enough to take them to the top flight after the 1-0 win at the Benito Stirpe last Saturday.

Spezia had the best League position and therefore the draw on aggregate means that Vincenzo Italiano’s team have reached Serie A for the first time since the Second World War.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, the 26-year-old could not hide his excitement over the feat.

“I’m glad I was able to play a key role in Spezia’s qualification into Serie A after just two years at the club,” Gyasi stated on Asempa FM.

“This is historic because Spezia have not played in the Serie A for about 130 years now.”

Gyasi netted 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 33 games in all competitions for the club in the just-ended campaign.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter