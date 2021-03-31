Ghanaian forward Duku joins Swedish side Anderstorps IF

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: GNA

A Ghanaian-Italian born footballer, Charles Duku has joined Swedish lower-tier side, Anderstorps IF on a year-long deal.



The 25-year-old striker completed the switch after successful negotiations with his new employers having an option to extend the duration of his stay after the initial contract period.



The former Karela United player garnered interests from several clubs in Europe before settling with his new club.



The talented forward said he was happy to join his new club and looked forward to scoring more goals for them.



Duku previously played for Bulgarian third tier side Slivnishki Geroi and AC Palazzolo in the Italian Seria D where he scored six goals in 15 appearances in 2016.



He also played for TSV Germania Windeck in 2017 where he sired nine goals and made four assists in 19 games.



In the 2018/19 football season, Duku moved to the Ghana Premier League side Karela United FC.



He got a national team call-up in 2016 with the Ghana Olympic team, Black Meteors.