Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere scores sixth goal of the season in Chinese Super League

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere increased his goals scoring tally in the Chinese Super League when Cangzhou Mighty Lions saw off Nantong Zhiyun.



The 23-year-old forward scored the opening goal as Mighty Lions claimed a 2-1 victory away at the Rugao Olympic Sports Centre on Saturday.



Owusu-Sekyere scored to give the away team the advantage in the 22nd minute after being assisted by Chuangyi Lin.



Zhiyun restored the game's parity on the stroke of half-time when Guinea Bissau forward Romario Balde found the back of the net.



Cangzhou retook the lead in additional minutes of the first half through Curaçao international Jurgen Locadia after another assist by Chuangyi Lin.



Cangzhou consolidate their position on the league standings with Saturday's victory. They remain in 10th place after 19 rounds.



Owusu-Sekyere has six goals and two assists in 19 appearances for Cangzhou in the Chinese top division this campaign.