Ghanaian forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh set to miss St. Pauli’s clash against Hannover 96

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh could miss FC St. Pauli’s clash against Hannover 96 this weekend as a result of a back injury.



The exciting attacker who has established himself as the top scorer of his team in the German Bundesliga 2 this season suffered the injury setback last weekend when they lost 4-0 to Holstein Kiel.



"Kofi got someone on his back at the very beginning of the game and said relatively early that he had problems there," St. Pauli manager Timo Schultz said after the game.



Although Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has trained in the last couple of days on his own, he has not made the needed progress and hence could sit out of the match against Hannover on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



This season, the German-born attacker has scored 9 goals for FC St. Pauli and will be missed if he is unable to play.