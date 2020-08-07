Soccer News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh happy to join St. Pauli

Ghanaian forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he is happy to join Bundesliga II side St. Pauli.



The 24-year-old joined the Pirates on a three year deal from Wehen Wiesbaden after an impressive 2019/20 season in the second division.



“I'm happy to be here, the first impressions are exclusively positive,” says the Ghanaian born German forward. “The guys welcomed me really well. I was invited to dinner before I was even in Hamburg ”.



Kofi Kyereh scored six times and provided seven assists last season at Wiesbaden.



The pacy forward is hoping to replicate the form at St. Pauli after feeling settled and reuniting with friend Christopher Avevor.



“We both lived in Hanover. We have many mutual friends and acquaintances. Jackson is one of the leading players for me," said the striker.

