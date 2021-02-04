Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey to leave Ajax at the end of the season

Ghana international Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey, will leave Ajax at the end of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can report.



The 19-year-old refused to extend his stay with the Dutch giants despite talks of handing him a new deal.



Brobbey has been a part of the first team this season, making his debut in the 5-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard. A game he netted his debut goal in.



The young forward has made six appearances and scored twice so far.



"We think it is too bad [that he’s leaving] and have done everything to keep him at Ajax longer. He has chosen to play football elsewhere after the summer," said Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars.



"It’s difficult for me to accept, but it's his decision. Brian is still under contract with us for a few months if we need him the trainers will call on him," he added.



Brobbey's contract with Ajax ends in June 2021.