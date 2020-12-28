Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey offered to AC Milan

Serie A leaders AC Milan have been offered Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, Footballghana.com understands.



Brobbey is on the radar of several clubs including Real Madrid as well as the Rossoneri following his impressive performance for the Dutch champions.



The 18-year-old has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 15 games for his side so far this season.



His current contract with Ajax will expire in June 2021 and the club is keen on extending his deal and Brobbey wants to stay, but Mino Raiola is reportedly offering his client to clubs in Italy.



According to Tuttomercatoweb, Brobbey has been offered to AC Milan with Raiola indicating he could be signed for €2-3 million. AC Milan is said to be considering an offer.



The highly-rated forward is still eligible to play for Ghana despite featuring for the Netherlands national youth teams.

