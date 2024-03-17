Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey scores in Ludogorets big win over Lokomotiv Sofia

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey showcased his prowess once again, netting his seventh goal of the season for Ludogorets Razgrad in their resounding 6-0 victory against Lokomotiv Sofia.



Tekpetey, a key figure for the Bulgarian champions, played a crucial role in securing their 12th consecutive league success.



The match started with a bang as Kwadwo Duah opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, igniting wild celebrations among the home fans.



Availo Chochev doubled Ludogorets' lead on the 38th minute before Tekpetey further extended their advantage with a goal on the 43rd minute, taking his tally to seven league goals for the season.



Ludogorets didn't stop there, adding more goals to their tally to seal a comprehensive 6-0 victory on Saturday.



Tekpetey's contribution extends beyond his goal-scoring prowess, as he has also provided three assists in his 21 appearances for the Green and Whites Eagles this season.



With his consistent performances, Tekpetey continues to be a pivotal figure for Ludogorets, showcasing his ability to make a significant impact on the pitch.