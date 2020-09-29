Ghanaian forward Abdul Rahman Basit completes loan switch to Ankaraspor Kulubu

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward Abdul Rahman Basit has completed his loan move from Ghanaian side New Edubiase United to Turkish club Ankaraspor Kulübü.
The former Ghana U-20 attacker joins the club on a season long loan in the summer transfer window, with the option of a permanent deal at the end of the season.
Basit had a good season with New Edubiase in the truncated Ghana Division One League, scoring 6 goals in 10 matches before switching to Karela United on loan.
He also also had s short stint with Ireland side Ballemyna United.
He is expected to play a key role in the club's campaign as they push for promotion to the topflight.
