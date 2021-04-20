Ghanaian forward Abdul Basit scores as Esperance edge closer to league title

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Abdul Khalid Basit scored for Esperance Tunis in their 3-1 win over JS Kairouan in the Tunisian top-flight as they edged closer to the league title.



Anice Badri broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with his goal following a goalless game in the first half.



Khalid Basit quickly increased the lead for the Tunisian giants in the 63rd minute with the second goal of the game.



The away side reduced the deficit through Iheb Addami in the 73rd minute.



JK Kairouan were looking to get the equalizer but a late goal from Anice Badri, his second goal of the game saw condemned the away side to a defeat in this matchday 19 fixture.



Esperance has taken a nine-point lead on top of the table with 55 points after this win.



Etoile Sportive du Sahel is second on the league table with 46 points.