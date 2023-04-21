You are here: HomeSports2023 04 21Article 1753232

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian footballers who have lost their Twitter verifications

Former Black Stars captains Asamoah Gyan(L) and Stephen Appiah(R) Former Black Stars captains Asamoah Gyan(L) and Stephen Appiah(R)

All active former and current Ghanaian footballers on Twitter have lost their verification as Twitter get rid of legacy verification.

This comes after a purge of the checkmarks began on Thursday Thursday, April 20, 2023, to remove all blue check marks of users who have not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Also, Ghana Premier League clubs that were on the legacy verification have lost their check marks.

The scrapping of legacy verification has seen top athletes, celebrities, and other prominent persons on Twitter losing their verification.

The new directive follows the takeover of the platform by billionaire Elon Musk who is now demanding that the verification will be on a subscription base at a fee.


Here is a list of active current and former Black Stars players who have lost their vefication


Gideon Mensah

Stephen Appiah

Michael Essien

Asamoah Gyan

Baba Rahaman

Kudus Mohammed

Daniel Kofi Kyere

Kingsly Schindler

Tariq Lamptey

Alexander Djiku

Kevin -Prince Boateng

Kwadwo Asamoah

