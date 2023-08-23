Ghanaian footballer hospitalized after alleged brutality from Nation FC 'bouncers'

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eleven Wonders Football Club player, Kwayie Simms was allegedly brutalized by bouncers of Nations Football Club during a division one Super Cup game at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



According to a report filed by Angel TV’s Kwame Owusu Afriyie (Skinny), Simms, the skipper for Eleven Wonders did not play a part in the game but watched the action from the stands.



Speaking on what happened on the grounds, the reporter stated that Simms was beaten up by bouncers of Nations FC because according to them, he had ‘juju’ on him which prevented Nations from scoring.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the victim was receiving treatment at a hospital after suffering injuries.



However, the Ghana Football Association is yet to release a statement on the incident after thousands of Ghanaians have criticized the FA for paying no attention to the act of hooliganism despite numerous calls from stakeholders.



Nations FC who perpetrated the act on Wednesday, August 23 issued a statement, condemning the act and apologizing for their wrongdoings.



The game ended 2-2 after regulation with Ganiu Abass and Emmanuel Ayoung scoring for Eleven Wonders while Ismael Antwi and Prince Arthur equalized for Nations FC.





Watch the video below:









Check the reaction from Nations FC below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





LSN/KPE