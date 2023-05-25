Ghanaian football stars dine with German ambassador and world cup winner

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some former Black Stars players, including Asamoah Gyan, Sammy Kuffour, Anthony Baffoe, came under one roof to have dinner with the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull.



The memorable event took place in Accra on Tuesday, May 23 when German football legend Lothar Matthäus paid a visit to the motherland.



The ex-players had a quality time together as they reminisced about the good old days when they played in the German Bundesliga.



The former players were selected based on ex-Ghanaian players who had played in the German league in the past.



It included stars like Sammy Kuffour, Ibrahim Tanko, CK Akonnor, Anthony Baffoe among others.



Although Gyan did not play in Germany in his active days he was also invited to join the former Ghana players.



The Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Mustapha Ussif was also a special guest at the dinner which was themed Soccer Summit.



The meeting comes after former Germany captain and world cup winner, Lothar Matthaus officially bought the majority stake in Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions.



The one-time World best player joins Ghanaian player, Frank Acheampong and football agent Oliver Konig as partners in Accra Lions.



See Photo section for more images