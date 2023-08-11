Ghanaian football players advised to stay clear of weed and other self-enhancing drugs

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Dramani Kalilu, has advised footballers against using drugs during matches.



According to the bronze medalist at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Spain, players who use drugs are not able to play for a long period and should stay away from it.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s HappySports With Ohene Bampoe Brenya, he said, ” “If you are an upcoming player and anyone tells you weed and body enhancement drugs will help your football career it’s a lie. It doesn’t add anything to your football skills”.



Kalilu Dramani was a very popular name during his time with Ghana’s Black Starlets Squad in the early 1900s.



He was part of the Starlets team that represented Ghana in the 1989 FIFA U-16 World Championship in Scotland.



The Black Starlets exited the competition after the first round despite presenting a promising squad with the likes of Odartey Lamptey and Kalilu Dramani.



He was also a bronze medalist at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Spain.



Watch full interview below:



