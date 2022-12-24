Ghanaian fitness trainer declares readiness to help Gabriel Jesus recover from World Cup injury

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian fitness specialist, Totti Laryea has indicated his readiness to offer his service to Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus who is on a recovery journey after sustaining an injury in the World Cup.



Gabriel picked up an injury in Brazil’s group game against Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Arsenal forward has undergone surgery on his right knee and is currently working on his recovery.



Though Arsenal have failed to put a time frame on his return, reports in the media indicate that he could be out for three months.



But Totti Laryea believes that he could perform magic on Gabriel Jesus to help him return to the pitch earlier than expected.



“I’m ready to help Jesus regain fitness. I have the experience and I assure you that in just a few days with him, he will be back on the pitch playing as he normally does. I want to appeal to Arsenal and Jesus to give me the chance”, he said in an interview.



Totti Laryea is regarded as one of the best when it comes to helping crocked players rediscover their fitness.



Totti Laryea recently helped Norwegian player of Liberian descent Vajebah Kaliefah to regain fitness after he sustained an injury.



Laryea and the Italy-based player worked at the beach, gym, and football field to expedite his recovery.