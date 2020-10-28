Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Ghanaian female footballer Wasila Diwura-Soale makes waves in US football

Female footballer, Wasila Diwura-Soale

US-based Ghanaian female sensational footballer, Wasila Diwura-Soale is set to take the sports by storm after making her dream move to the Louisiana State University (LSU) football team.



The midfielder, who featured for the national team at various levels, joined the LSU side in May 2020 and has since settled on the national stage in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) of the American college athletic conference and promised to help her team achieve high laurels.



She described her new home, LSU as a safe haven where she could relive her dream after almost giving up on the game following a slow season at Lamar last year.



After an explosive career at Navarro College between 2017 and 2018, where she was a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American and accounted for 88 points including 30 goals and 28 assists, in two seasons with nine of the goals as game-winners, she moved to Lamar University in 2019 but her blistering form was halted by injury within the period.



“I actually feel at home here and certain my career would get back on full scale after nearly taking a slide,” she told the Times Sports.



“I feel like soccer takes away a lot of problems and no matter whatever you’re passing through, immediately you go on to the field, you kind of forget a lot of stuff that is worrying you. Soccer has really brought a lot of smiling to my face and I am glad to be in this team and continue to play,” she added.



With support from newly-appointed coach Sian Hudson, Diwura-Soale was encouraged not to hang up her cleats but rather get the best out of her and live a legacy at her new team.



Beaming with confidence, she was optimistic that she would have a good time and guide her to the top of the table after the season.



Coach Hudson who was very delighted with the player said, ‘the highs and lows of Diwura-Soale’s career have developed her into the professional soccer player she dreamt to be as the little girl.’



Hudson who loved what she brought to the team said, “I think she brings an unbelievable presence to the team; she’s always smiling and just has a wonderful personality and attitude to the team.”



“I think she’s somebody that appreciates the small things in life from her background and ready to give her all,” Hudson stressed.



Diwura-Soale began her career in Ghana but moved to Navarro College in USA to play and secure higher education. She later decided to move on to Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, where a season-ending injury curtailed the momentum she gained just four games into the 2019 season.



Diwura-Soale, now with LSU, would not only get her career back on track but seek a place in the senior national team the Black Queens.



The 24-year-old had featured for Ghana at the U-17 level in 2012 and was part of the Black Maidens World Cup team that played at Azerbaijan.



She also played for the female U-20 team in 2014 and 2016 and featured in the Papaw New Guinea and Canada World Cups and also played a qualifier for the Black Queens in 2015.



She expressed appreciation to coach Didi Dramani, who developed her and made her a very tough player as well as coach Yusif Basigi for given her the opportunity to play for Ghana.



She also praised Black Queens player Elizabeth Cudjoe, a childhood friend for her support adding that ‘she would spend extra time with me after playing with the senior team. She would teach me certain things that made me a better player and she is still my idol.’





