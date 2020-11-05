Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Ghanaian duo nominated for October Player of the Month award in Denmark

Kamal Deen Nurudeen and Francis Abu have been tipped for player of the month October

Ghanaian duo Kamal Deen Nurudeen and Francis Abu have been nominated for Player of the Month for October award in the Danish League.



The duo have been in superb form for Nordsjaelland FC in the ongoing season.



Kamal Deen Nurudeen impressive performance at club level earned him a call up to the Black Stars international friendlies against Mali and Qatar last month.



At club level, he has scored three goals and currently is the player with the most completed dribbles in the ongoing season.



On the part of Francis Abu, the youngster has been explosive for Nordsjaelland after being promoted to the senior side this season.



Abu has scored three goals in the ongoing campaign for Nordsjaelland.



He recently scored a brace to help Nordsjaelland beat Midtjylland 4-1 in a league game.

