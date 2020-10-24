Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo named in EA Sports FIFA Team of the Week

EA Sports FIFA Team of the Week

Ghanaian duo Yaw Yeboah and Mohammed Kudus were named among the best performing players for last weekends round of matches in the European leagues by EA Sports.



Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah was named in the EA Sports Team of the Week following his outstanding performance for Polish side Wisla in their 6-1 win over Stal Mielec.



The Black Meteors captain scored two goals and registered an assist in that game which was the club first win the ongoing 2020/21 season.



The winger's performance was spotted by the makers of FIFA 21 who put Yeboah on Team of the Week in Ultimate mode.



The Ghanaian International joined the Polish side in the summer transfer window and has established himself as one of the key players in the team.



The former Manchester City player has made five appearances in the league and has scored three goals for his side.



Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus was also named in the EA Sports Team of the Week.



The 20-year old scored his first goal for Ajax in the Eredivisie against Hereenven in that 5-1 win.



Kudus had assisted Dusan Tadic for the first goal of the game before smashing his effort into the bottom corner.



The former Nordsjaelland star was adjudged man of the match after the game.



Kudus suffered a bad injury in last Wednesday Champions League against Liverpool at the Johann Cryuff Arena and has been ruled out of action until next year.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.