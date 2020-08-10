Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo clinch Zambia Super League title with Nkana FC

Richard Ocran and Martin Dzilah

Ghanaian duo Richard Ocran and Martin Dzilah have won the 2019/2020 Zambia Super League title with powerhouse Nkana FC



The Likulu or Kalampa clinched their first top-flight trophy since 2013 where they last won it after challengers and second placed Forest Rangers drew 0-0 with Zanaco FC on Sunday.



Nkana and Rangers both finished on 50 points from the shortened Super League season that saw 27 of the 34 rounds played due to surge in coronavirus cases within the teams.



Nkana's +17 goal-difference was four better than that of Rangers.



Ocran and Dzilah played significant roles for the Kalampa for them to win the Zambia Super League for a record 13th minute.



Nkana remain the most successful club in the history of the Zambian elite division.

