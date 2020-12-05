Soccer News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Ghanaian duo Winful Cobinnah and Kwame Bonsu begin training at Ceramica Cleopatra

The former Hearts and Kotoko stars have joined their new teammates

Ghanaian midfielders Winful Cobinnah and Kwame Bonsu have started training with new club Ceramica Cleopatra ahead of the new Egyptian topflight season.



The former Hearts and Kotoko stars joined their new teammates on Saturday morning for their first training session.



Both players joined the Egyptian Premier League newcomers in the transfer window, and are expected to be the key players for the team in the upcoming campaign following their enormous experience playing around the world.



Kwame Bonsu is not new to North African football, having played for African giants Esperance de Tunis for the past two seasons.



Meanwhile, Winful Cobinnah who is joining from Albanian club KF Tirana spent a season in the gulf where he played for Najran FC.



Bonsu and Cobinna are both joining the club on a two-year deal.



The new season begins on December 11, 2020, with Cleopatra opening their campaign with a trip to El Entag El Harby.

