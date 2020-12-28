Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana named in breakout stars of 2020 list

Ghana youngsters, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have been named in Football Wonderkids breakout players for the year 2020.



The pair are having explosive campaigns at their clubs, with recovering Mohammed Kudus playing a starring role at Ajax Amsterdam and Kamaldeen Sulemana the key player at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



Mohammed Kudus, capped two times by the Ghana national team, moved to the Dutch Eredivisie in the summer transfer window and wasted no time in making his presence felt with swashbuckling performances.



The 20-year-old was twice named King of the Match in the Eredivisie after providing three assists and scoring a goal in three games.



Before his move to Ajax, he had scored 11 goals in 25 games for FC Nordsjaelland in the 2019/20 season.



Meanwhile, compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana who is still with Nordsjaelland earned his first call to the senior national team of Ghana in friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



Sulemana has netted four goals in 12 games this season and has been the main man for FC Nordsjaelland.



Other players on the list are Nuno Mendes, Wesley Fofana, Isak B. Jóhannesson, K. Sulemana, Gio Reyna, Florian Wirtz, Noni, Moisés Caicedo, Jens Petter Hauge, Brenner, J. Thielmann, Ryan Gravenberch, Pedro Neto and D. Szoboszlai.





Some favorite breakout players in 2020:



???????? M. Kudus ???????? Nuno Mendes ???????? Wesley Fofana ???????? Isak B. Jóhannesson ???????? K. Sulemana ???????? Gio Reyna ???????? Florian Wirtz ???????????????????????????? Noni ???????? Moisés Caicedo ???????? Jens Petter Hauge ???????? Brenner ???????? J. Thielmann ???????? Ryan Gravenberch ???????? Pedro Neto ???????? D. Szoboszlai pic.twitter.com/imQHUSTPPm — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) December 27, 2020

