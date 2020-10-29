Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo Mohammed, Agyepong arrive in Belgium to join Lommel

Ghana international Thomas Agyepong

Ghanaian youngsters Aminu Mohammed and Thomas Agyepong have finally arrived in Belgium to begin their career with Lommel SK.



The Manchester City-owned pair joined the Belgium First Division B side in the summer transfer window but had to wait to complete all formalities before leaving England.



On Tuesday, both players arrived at the Schiphol airport and were immediately quarantined, where they will be isolated for a few days.



Thomas Agyepong, who was a part of the Ghana team at the Nations Cup in 2019, is still biding his time at the English giants after arriving from the Right to Dream Academy in 2015.



He has spent most of his time on loan, playing for Twente FC, NAC Breda, Hibernia, and Waasland Beveren.



His compatriot Aminu Mohammed, a star of the Black Starlets team at the 2017 FIFA World Cup joined City from WAFA in 2018.



He has been on loan at NAC Breda and FC Dordretch.

