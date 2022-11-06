Ghanaian duo Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing help LAFC to clinch first-ever MLS title

Sports News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian pair Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing have clinched the 2022 Major League Soccer championship with Los Angeles FC.



Blessing was an unused substitute while Opoku climbed off the bench to help Los Angeles FC beat Philadelphia Union on penalties to win the MLS Cup at the Banc of California Stadium after the game ended in a 3-3 draw.



Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead in the 28th minute of the game but Daniel Gazdag equalised midway through the second half.



Jesus Murillo thought he had won it normal time for LAFC with a strike in the 83rd minute but Jack Elliott equalised two minutes later.



In extra time, LAFC had goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau sent off for a foul. Elliott then scored four minutes into added time and looked to have sealed it for Philadelphia.



But, with nine minutes of added time being played, Gareth Bale's dramatic 128th-minute equaliser took the game to penalties, where substitute goalkeeper John McCarthy made two crucial saves before Ilie Sanchez scored the decisive spot-kick to seal a memorable win for LAFC.



Opoku has made 41 appearances for Los Angeles FC this season, scored eight goals, and provided four assists in all competitions, while Blessing 34 appearances and provided one assist across all competitions.