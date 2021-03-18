Ghanaian duo Brobbey, Boadu included in Netherlands U-21 team for Euro championship

Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo Brian Brobbey and Myron Boadu have been handed call-ups to the Dutch U-21 team for the upcoming Euro championship later this month.



The forwards with Ghanaian heritage were included in manager Erwin Van der Looi's team for the games against Germany, Hungary, and Romania.



The matches are for the first phase of the competition before moving to the next level later in the year.



It is the first time Brian Brobbey has been called into the U-21 team.



However, Boadu has already committed his international future with the European country.



Both players are enjoying a good campaign with their clubs this season, with Boadu the leading scorer for AZ Alkmaar.



Brobbey will leave Ajax at the end of the season, having penned a deal with German side RB Liepzig.



The full squad is as follows:



Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Maarten Paes (FC Utrecht), Kjell Scherpen (Ajax).



Defenders : Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint-Germain), Sven Botman (Lille), Danilo Doekhi (Vitesse), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Perr Schuurs (Ajax), Jordan Teze (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Deyovaisio Zeefuik (Hertha BSC).



Midfielders: Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax), Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Ludovit Reis (VfL Osnabrück), Dani de Wit (AZ).



Forwards : Myron Boadu (AZ), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha BSC), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahçe), Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig), Noa Lang (Club Brugge).