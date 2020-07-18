Sports News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Ghanaian duo Acquah and Boateng propel SV Ried to top of Ertse Liga

Fabian Greilinger of 1860 Muenchen and Reuben Acquah of Ried during a Friendly Match on July 7, 2019

Ghanaian duo Reuben Acquah and Kennedy Boateng impressed as SV Reid beat FC FC Wacker Innsbruck in a seven goal thriller to go top of the Ertse Liga.



Midfielder Reuben Acquah was flawless in the middle of the park, with Boateng commanding the defence with some swashbuckling display.



Wacker Innsbruck took the lead after just two minutes when forward Stefan Meusburger smashed in the opener, but Reid pulled level in 23rd minute through Julian Wiessmeier.



Forward Sunday Faleye shot the visitors in the lead again right after half time.



However, the home side improved their game and with nine minutes left Bernd Gschweidl pulled parity, before Manuel Kerhe scored four minutes later to give Reid the lead.



In a dramatic final minutes of the game Wacker grabbed an equalizer in the 90th minute but a determined Reid scored an injury time winner through Bernd Gschweidl.

