Soccer News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo Abdulai, Amankwaa feature as Getafe lose to Barcelona in La Liga

Abdullai Sabit, Ghanaian international who plays for Getafe

Ghanaian duo Abdulai Sabit and Kofi Amankwaa featured for Getafe in La Liga on Thursday night as they suffered defeat to Barcelona.

Kofi Amankwaa, a defender, and Abdullai Sabit, a midfielder were introduced at the beginning of the second half with their side Gatafe, 3-1 down.

Their inclusion quickly had an effect on the game with Gatefe getting a goal back from the penalty spot.

However two late goals from Ronald Aroujo and Antoine Griezman gave the home team a comfortable win.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi bagged a first half brace to add to Sofian Chakla's own goal but Getafe had a consolation through Clement Lenglet, who scored at the wrong side of the post.

The spirited second half performance from the two Ghanaian youngsters might just be the breakthrough they needed with fans waiting to see more from the duo.

