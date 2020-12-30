Sports News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian duo Abdul Mumin and Mensah feature as Vitoria SC suffer slim defeat to Porto in five goal thriller

Vitoria Guimaraes players

Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin Suleman, and Gideon Mensah were in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in a highly entertaining encounter against Porto in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Tuesday night.



The pair lasted the entire duration and were unlucky as Vitoria SC threw away a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.



Diogo Felipe Rocha had given the Black and Whites the lead after seven minutes, but giants Porto leveled with three minutes to half through Mehdi Taremi.



Vitoria Guimaraes took the lead in the second half after the hour mark when Oscar Estupinan found the back of the net.



However, the lead lasted only two minutes with Mehdi Taremi firing his second for Porto.



The record Portuguese champion snatched the winner with ten minutes left after a strike from Luis Diaz.



The defeat is the first for Vitoria Sport Clube in their last four matches after a run of three straight wins.

