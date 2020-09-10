Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is still without a club after leaving Wolves

Ghanaian defender, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is still without a suitor since leaving English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.



The 28-year-old has been hunting for a new club after being released by the club.



The German-born Ghanaian was frozen out of the team after failing to kick a ball in his entire three-year stay after joining Wolves from German outfit Eintracht Braunschweig.



There have been rumours that English side Watford and German club Hansa Rostock are interested in his signature.



But the right-back, who has been capped once by Ghana, is yet to find a suitor after an injury nightmare over the past few years.



He joined Wolves from Eintracht Braunschweig in 2017 but failed to make a single appearance, forcing the club to part ways with him.



He made just 11 appearances in all competitions in the last three seasons, none of which have come in Wolves colours.



Ofosu-Ayeh has had the most nomadic career, playing for SV Wilhelmshaven, VfB Oldenburg, Rot-Weiß Erfurt, MSV Duisburg, VfR Aalen, Braunschweig, Wolves, FC Hansa Rostock and Würzburger Kickers.

