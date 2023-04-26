You are here: HomeSports2023 04 26Article 1756028

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer rated most valuable player in Bundesliga II

German-born Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer is rated as the most valuable player in the Bundesliga II, according to transfermarket.

Pfeiffer, who switched nationality to play for Ghana last year has a market value of 3 million Euros and is tied at the top with Fortuna Dusseldorf's David Kownacki.

The defender who has a month left on his current contract at Darmstadt could leave in the summer transfer window.

He has been linked with a move with several clubs due to his outstanding performance in the German second-tier league.

Pfeiffer has made 19 appearances for Darmstadt in the Bundesliga II, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

The 23-year-old is yet to earn a debut call-up to the Black Stars since his nationality switch in June 2022.