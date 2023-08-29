Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei makes Swedish Allsvenskan TOTW

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana youth defender Nathaniel Adjei has been included in the Swedish Allsvenskan Team of the Week after his superb outing for Hammarby IF on Sunday, August 27, 2023.



Adjei exhibited a mouthwatering performance for the Bajens during their 3-0 victory against Mjallby on Sunday’s matchday 21 encounter at Strandvallen.



The prodigious guardsman finished the game with a match rating of 81%, which was only bettered by his teammate Oliver Dovin, who garnered an 82% rating.



Hammarby coach Marti Cifuentes made a bold prediction about the future of the 21-year-old after the match at Mjallby.



His performance in the game has been duly recognized with an inclusion into the Team of the Week for matchday 21.



Nahir Besara, another member of Adjei's Hammarby team, was also named to the Team of the Week.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards