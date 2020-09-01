Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi joins Hamburg SV

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi has sealed his move to Hamburg SV in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The club has been in talks with the representatives of the youngster for the past few weeks over a possible signing and has finally reached an agreement.



The center-back has joined the German Bundesliga 2 outfit on a free transfer after bringing a 3-year stay at VfL Bochum to an end.



According to sources of your most trusted Ghanaian online portal, Maxwell Gyamfi inked a 2-year contract and will be expected to spend time with the U-21 team of Hamburg SV.



The 20-year old will then be observed for a while before he is gradually introduced to the first team of the club.



Last season, the defender impressed for VfL Bochum during the 2019/2020 football season where he made as many as 19 appearances in the lower-tier league.





