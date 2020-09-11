Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar scores in Colorado Rapids draw in MLS

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar

Ghanaian defender, Lalas Abubakar was the saviour on Thursday, September, 10 as Colorado Rapids earned a point in their Major League Soccer clash against Houston Dynamo.



The 25-year-old scored in stoppage time as the game finished 1-1.



Christian Ramirez 46th minute looked to have settled the clash in favour of the away side but Lalas was at the right place in the 96th minute to equalise.



The goal is his first of the season and came at a very important time as Colorado avoided a fourth defeat in nine games.



The club have struggled for form since the season got underway. They have two wins, four draws and lost three times.



They lie 10th on the Western Conference table.





.@LALASABUBAKAR1 takes it down like a forward and scores his first goal for the club!



Just how we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/mMr8Zes6za — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 10, 2020

