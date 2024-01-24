Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu joins PAS Giannina

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has officially made a move to PAS Giannina.



The 25-year-old, who typically holds down the fort as a full-back, is set to bolster PAS Ioannina's defensive line in the Greek first division.



This transfer comes on the heels of VfL Bochum's decision to loan Osei-Tutu to the Greek club until the conclusion of the current season.



Jordi Osei-Tutu, with a contract binding him to VfL Bochum until 2025, brings a wealth of experience and skill to his new club.



The defender's arrival at PAS Giannina is poised to inject vitality into their defensive strategies and fortify their standing in the competitive Greek Super League.



Osei-Tutu left Reading's development academy to join Arsenal's academy in July 2015. In October 2015, Jordi Osei-Tutu signed his first professional deal.



Jordi Osei-Tutu signed a three-year deal with German side VfL Bochum on 23 June 2022.



His market value is estimated at €800,000 according to Transfermarkt.