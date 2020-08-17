Soccer News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich makes debut for Sturm Graz

Gregory Wüthrich last season played for Australian League side Perth Glory

Swiss-born Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich made his debut for Austrian top-flight side Sturm Graz in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.



He lasted the entire duration as Graz were held to a 1-1 draw by Czech club SFC Opava.



His debut comes seven days after joining on a three-year deal as a free agent.



The 25-year-old last season played for Australian League side Perth Glory where he featured 18 times and scored once.



Wüthrich went through the BSC Young Boys Academy and made his debut in professional football for the capital club in 2014 at the age of 19.



For the spring of 2015, the 1.92-meter man was awarded to Grasshopper FC.



For the yellow-blacks he made a total of 74 competitive appearances, scoring two goals.



In addition, he was part of the Bern championship team in each of the past three seasons.



Wüthrich has represented Switzerland at the U20 and U21 levels but is eligible to play for Ghana.









