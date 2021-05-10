You are here: HomeSports2021 05 10Article 1257421

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn scores own goal in Dutch Eredivisie

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn scored an own goal as his side Willem was beaten by PSV in the Dutch top-flight on Sunday.

The 22-year-old's goal contributed to Willem's 2-0 defeat at home.

Forward Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Kohn's own goal in the second half.

The defeat leaves Willem a point above the relegation zone with two games to go.

He joined Willem from Bayern Munich in 2020, signing a three-year contract

He swapped Hamburg for Bayern Munich in 2017 but failed to make a single senior appearance despite impressing with the side's developmental squad, making a combined 78 appearances in three years.

Köhn was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and eligible to represent the Africans at the international level despite featuring for the Germany Under-19 side.

Join our Newsletter